Sewing Threads Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

Sewing Threads

Global “Sewing Threads Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Sewing Threads in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Sewing Threads Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Coats
  • A&E
  • Amann
  • Vardhman
  • Tamishna
  • KDS Thread
  • Modi Thread
  • Well Group
  • Durak
  • Onuki
  • Threads (India)
  • Hapete
  • PT. Sing Long
  • Sarla Fibers
  • Simtex Group
  • HP Threads
  • IEM
  • Jovidasal
  • Huarui
  • Hoton Group
  • Huaxin
  • S.Derons
  • Forland
  • Ningbo MH
  • Yiwu Mingrong
  • Amin Associates
  • Sujata Synthetics
  • Rising Group
  • United Thread
  • Kai International
  • Gunze

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Sewing Threads industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Sewing Threads Market Types:

  • Natural (Cotton
  • Silk
  • Wool
  • etc.)
  • Synthetic (Rayon
  • Polyester
  • Nylon
  • etc.)

    Sewing Threads Market Applications:

  • Apparel
  • Footwear
  • Bedding and mattress
  • Luggage and bags
  • Others

    Finally, the Sewing Threads market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Sewing Threads market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.
  • China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Sewing Threads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sewing Threads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Sewing Threads Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Sewing Threads by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Sewing Threads Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Sewing Threads Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sewing Threads Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sewing Threads Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Sewing Threads Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Sewing Threads Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Sewing Threads Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Sewing Threads Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

