SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024

SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Research Report

SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Manufactures:

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Hitachi

China XD Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Henan Pinggao Electric

Toshiba

Hyosung Corporation

ABB

TKPE

Crompton Greaves

Actom

Chint Group

Koncar Electrical Industry

Schneider Electric SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Types:

Below 40.5 KV

40.5 KV-252 KV

Above 252 KV SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker Market Applications:

Electric Power Transmission

Electric Power Distribution Scope of Reports:

First, for industry structure analysis, the SF6 gas circuit breaker industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 89.56% of the revenue market in 2015.

Second,China occupied 28.95% of the production volume market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 20.87% and 17.14% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production volume.

The worldwide market for SF6 Gas Circuit Breaker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.