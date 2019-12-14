 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shaft Drive Bike Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Shaft Drive Bike Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Shaft Drive Bike

GlobalShaft Drive Bike Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Shaft Drive Bike market size.

About Shaft Drive Bike:

A shaft-driven bicycle is a bicycle that uses a drive shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the pedals to the wheel. Shaft drives were introduced over a century ago, but were mostly supplanted by chain-driven bicycles due to the gear ranges possible with sprockets and derailleurs. Recently, due to advancements in internal gear technology, a small number of modern shaft-driven bicycles have been introduced.

Top Key Players of Shaft Drive Bike Market:

  • Mobike
  • TDJDC
  • Dynamic Bicycles
  • Brikbikes
  • Beixo
  • Maruishi Cycle Ltd.
  • E-Cruiser Bikes

    Major Types covered in the Shaft Drive Bike Market report are:

  • Mountain Bike
  • Road Bike
  • Commuter Bike
  • Touring Bike
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Shaft Drive Bike Market report are:

  • Personal
  • Sharing Service

    Scope of Shaft Drive Bike Market:

  • The main reason is that in 2016 and the first half of 2017, the first generation shared bicycles were in market by Mobike, and the first generation shared bicycles was Shaft Drive Bike, but in the second half of the year 2017, the first generation shared a bicycle quit the market, so the data fluctuating a little bit obviously.
  • China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Shaft Drive Bike market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Shaft Drive Bike in 2016.
  • In the industry, Mobike profits most in 2016 and recent years, while TDJDC and Dynamic Bicycles ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 94.83%, 3.93% and 0.36% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Shaft Drive Bike, including Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike and Touring Bike. And Commuter Bike is the main type for Shaft Drive Bike, and the Commuter Bike reached a sales volume of approximately 500.84 K Unit in 2016, with 95.32% of global sales volume.
  • Shaft Drive Bike technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Shaft Drive Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shaft Drive Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

