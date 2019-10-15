 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shaft Drive Bike Market: Driven Increasing Demand and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Shaft

Global Shaft Drive Bike Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Shaft Drive Bike Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Shaft Drive Bike industry. Shaft Drive Bike Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A shaft-driven bicycle is a bicycle that uses a drive shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the pedals to the wheel. Shaft drives were introduced over a century ago, but were mostly supplanted by chain-driven bicycles due to the gear ranges possible with sprockets and derailleurs. Recently, due to advancements in internal gear technology, a small number of modern shaft-driven bicycles have been introduced.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Shaft Drive Bike market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Mobike
  • TDJDC
  • Dynamic Bicycles
  • Brikbikes
  • Beixo and many more

    Scope of Shaft Drive Bike Report:

  • The main reason is that in 2016 and the first half of 2017, the first generation shared bicycles were in market by Mobike, and the first generation shared bicycles was Shaft Drive Bike, but in the second half of the year 2017, the first generation shared a bicycle quit the market, so the data fluctuating a little bit obviously.China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Shaft Drive Bike market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Shaft Drive Bike in 2016. In the industry, Mobike profits most in 2016 and recent years, while TDJDC and Dynamic Bicycles ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 94.83%, 3.93% and 0.36% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Shaft Drive Bike, including Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike and Touring Bike. And Commuter Bike is the main type for Shaft Drive Bike, and the Commuter Bike reached a sales volume of approximately 500.84 K Unit in 2016, with 95.32% of global sales volume.Shaft Drive Bike technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.The worldwide market for Shaft Drive Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Shaft Drive Bike Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Shaft Drive Bike Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Mountain Bike
  • Road Bike
  • Commuter Bike
  • Touring Bike
  • Others

    Shaft Drive Bike Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Personal
  • Sharing Service

    Shaft Drive Bike Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Shaft Drive Bike market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

