Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing industry. Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the worldHydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely. In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

Key Players Analysis: Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include:

ExxonMobil

Range Resources

EQT

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Scope of the Report:

Now shale gas is widely reserved underground. USA, China, Canada, Argentina and Mexica have big reserves. But due to the limitation of technology, USA becomes the most main manufacturing country in the world, taking 83.45% of the global production. With the process of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing in other countries such as China, Canada and Argentina, and the more attention on shale gas, China, Canada and Argentina gradually began to produce shale gas. Thanks to the cheap price and the huge reserves in the world, more and more countries star to pay attention on shale gas, for example that Mexico began to produce shale gas on its own and the Mexico company PEMEX has invested much money on exploration and production about shale gas.

Because USA is the first and biggest country to produce shale gas in the world, there are plenty of America manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Range Resources, EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron and Rice Energy. In Argentina, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales is the main manufacturer, in China CNPC and Sinopec are the main manufacturers

Shale gas is virtually natural gas and can be applied into residents, industrial and electric power. Industrial and electric power is the two main application, taking 34.49% and 34.25% of the total production respectively in 2016. Application in residents is also an important part of shale gas, in 2016, around 20.59% of the global production is consumed by residents.

The worldwide market for Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Type I

Type II Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residents

Industrial

Electric Power