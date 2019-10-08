 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Shale

Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing industry. Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the worldHydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely. In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • ExxonMobil
  • Range Resources
  • EQT
  • Chesapeake Energy
  • Chevron and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Now shale gas is widely reserved underground. USA, China, Canada, Argentina and Mexica have big reserves. But due to the limitation of technology, USA becomes the most main manufacturing country in the world, taking 83.45% of the global production. With the process of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing in other countries such as China, Canada and Argentina, and the more attention on shale gas, China, Canada and Argentina gradually began to produce shale gas. Thanks to the cheap price and the huge reserves in the world, more and more countries star to pay attention on shale gas, for example that Mexico began to produce shale gas on its own and the Mexico company PEMEX has invested much money on exploration and production about shale gas.
  • Because USA is the first and biggest country to produce shale gas in the world, there are plenty of America manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Range Resources, EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron and Rice Energy. In Argentina, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales is the main manufacturer, in China CNPC and Sinopec are the main manufacturers
  • Shale gas is virtually natural gas and can be applied into residents, industrial and electric power. Industrial and electric power is the two main application, taking 34.49% and 34.25% of the total production respectively in 2016. Application in residents is also an important part of shale gas, in 2016, around 20.59% of the global production is consumed by residents.
  • The worldwide market for Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residents
  • Industrial
  • Electric Power
  • Other

    Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

