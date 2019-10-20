Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market 2019: Global Growth Study by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers by Key Countries Forecast 2024

Global "Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market" 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Sheet moulding compound (SMC) or sheet moulding composite is a ready to mould glass-fibre reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression moulding. Bulk molding compound (BMC) or bulk molding composite is a ready to mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material primarily used in injection moulding and compression moulding. The material is provided in bulk or logs..

Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3M

Ten Cate

Toray Industries

Jushi Groups

Owens Corning

Industrial Dielectrics

Polynt

Hexion

Huntsman

Showa Denko

Menzolit

Astar

Plastic Omnium

Core Molding Technologies

Citadel Plastics Holdin

Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass Products and many more. Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market can be Split into:

Epoxy

Polyester

Others. By Applications, the Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Sanitary and Medical

Electrical & electronics