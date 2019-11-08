Shellfish Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Shellfish Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Shellfish in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Shellfish Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BioMar

Maruha Nichiro

ZONECO

Asian Seafood

Guo Lian

Zhoushan Fisheries

Xing Ye

Oriental Ocean

Liao Yu

Homey

Hui Yang

Kibun

Domstein

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Northeast Seafood

Aeon

Marudai Food

Cape Cod Shellfish & Seafood

Berwick Shellfish

Ocean Family

CTLE Seafood

China National Fisheries

M&J Seafood

Pangea Shellfish

The report provides a basic overview of the Shellfish industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Shellfish Market Types:

Prawns

Crabs

Bivalve

Others Shellfish Market Applications:

Supermarket

The classification of Shellfish includes prawns, crab, bivalve, and the proportion of Bivalve in 2017 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Shellfish is widely used in supermarket and restaurant. The most proportion of Shellfish is sold for supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 62%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

The worldwide market for Shellfish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 64000 million US$ in 2024, from 54200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.