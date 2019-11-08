 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shellfish Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Shellfish

Global “Shellfish Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Shellfish in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Shellfish Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BioMar
  • Maruha Nichiro
  • ZONECO
  • Asian Seafood
  • Guo Lian
  • Zhoushan Fisheries
  • Xing Ye
  • Oriental Ocean
  • Liao Yu
  • Homey
  • Hui Yang
  • Kibun
  • Domstein
  • Nippon Suisan Kaisha
  • Northeast Seafood
  • Aeon
  • Marudai Food
  • Cape Cod Shellfish & Seafood
  • Berwick Shellfish
  • Ocean Family
  • CTLE Seafood
  • China National Fisheries
  • M&J Seafood
  • Pangea Shellfish

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Shellfish industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Shellfish Market Types:

  • Prawns
  • Crabs
  • Bivalve
  • Others

    Shellfish Market Applications:

  • Supermarket
  • Restaurant

    Finally, the Shellfish market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Shellfish market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Shellfish includes prawns, crab, bivalve, and the proportion of Bivalve in 2017 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Shellfish is widely used in supermarket and restaurant. The most proportion of Shellfish is sold for supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 62%.
  • Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.
  • The worldwide market for Shellfish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 64000 million US$ in 2024, from 54200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shellfish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

