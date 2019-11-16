Shock Absorber Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide

The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Shock Absorber embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Shock Absorber embody.

Short Details of Shock Absorber Market Report – A shock absorber (also known as damper) is a mechanical or hydraulic device designed to absorb and damp shock impulses in an automotive or motorcycle. It does this by converting the kinetic energy of the shock into another form of energy which is then dissipated. Most shock absorbers are a form of dashpot.

Global Shock Absorber market competition by top manufacturers

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Showa

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Bilstein

KONI

Anand

Hitachi

Chuannan Absorber

Ride Control

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

ALKO

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Jiangsu Bright Star

Chengdu Jiuding

Wanxiang

Yaoyong Shock

Endurance

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Zhejiang Sensen

Liuzhou Carrera

S&T Motiv

Chongqing Zhongyi

Zhongxing Shock

Escorts Group

Tianjin Tiande

Jinzhou Leader

Shanghai Powered

Duroshox



The Scope of the Report:

China is the largest supplier of shock absorber with many local manufacturers and some plant built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over tens of million units.

The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUVâs and vans. Itâs a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling & control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.

The worldwide market for Shock Absorber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million US$ in 2024, from 15800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Shock Absorber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Other Type By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive