Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite

GlobalShort Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite globally.

About Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite:

Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Dupont
  • SABIC
  • DSM
  • Rhodia
  • Lanxess
  • PolyOne
  • Xenia
  • Johns Manville
  • SGL Group
  • RTP
  • Toray
  • Kingfa Science and Technology
  • Shanghai PRET Composites
  • Genius

    Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Types:

  • Glass Fiber
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Others

    Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace/Aviation
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Report:

  • In terms of volume, the production of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was about 5356 K MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7501 K MT by 2022.
  • Europe is the dominate producer of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the production was 1835 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 34.26% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.95%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.28% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
  • Leading players in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite industry are BASF, Dupont, SABIC, Rhodia. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 9.17% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 30.88% production share of the market in 2016.
  • Automotive accounted for the largest market with about 32.71% of the global consumption volume for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2017 to 2022. With over 24.84% share in the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, Aerospace/Aviation was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was lower year by year from 2439 $/MT in 2012 to 2095 $/MT in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

