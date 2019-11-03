 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shortening Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Shortening

Global "Shortening Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

 About Shortening

This report studies the Shortening market, Shortening refers to edible fats or vegetable or animal origin used in baked goods primarily to improve the eating qualities of the finished product thorugh making it tender and ‘short’. There is a variety of shortenings available. These differ mainly in their origin, flavor, and consistency.

Shortening Market Key Players:

  • Olenex
  • ADM
  • Walter Rau
  • Y?ld?z Holding
  • VFI GmbH
  • AAK
  • Zeelandia
  • Puratos
  • Princes Group
  • HAS Group

    Global Shortening market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Shortening has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Shortening in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Shortening Market Types:

  • All Purpose Shortening
  • Emulsified Shortening
  • High Stability Shortening

    Shortening Market Applications:

  • Baking
  • Frying
  • Confectionery and Pastry
  • Other

    Major Highlights of Shortening Market report:

    Shortening Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Shortening, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.
  • The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.
  • Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Shortening is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shortening in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Shortening product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shortening, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shortening in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Shortening competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Shortening breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Shortening market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shortening sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 122

    Further in the report, the Shortening market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Shortening industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Shortening Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Shortening Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Shortening by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Shortening Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Shortening Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Shortening Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Shortening Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Shortening Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Shortening Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Shortening Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Shortening Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

