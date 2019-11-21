Shortening Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Manufacturers in Shortening Market Repot:

Olenex

ADM

Walter Rau

Y?ld?z Holding

VFI GmbH

AAK

Zeelandia

Puratos

Princes Group

About Shortening: This report studies the Shortening market, Shortening refers to edible fats or vegetable or animal origin used in baked goods primarily to improve the eating qualities of the finished product thorugh making it tender and short. There is a variety of shortenings available. These differ mainly in their origin, flavor, and consistency.

All Purpose Shortening

Emulsified Shortening

High Stability Shortening Shortening Market Applications:

Baking

Frying

Confectionery and Pastry

What are the key factors driving the global Shortening?

Who are the key manufacturers in Shortening space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Shortening?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Shortening market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Shortening opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Shortening market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Shortening market? Scope of Report:

First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.

The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.

Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.

The worldwide market for Shortening is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shortening in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.