Shortening Market Top Companies Sales, Price, Revenue, Share and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Shortening

GlobalShortening Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Shortening Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Shortening Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Shortening Market Manufactures:

  • Olenex
  • ADM
  • Walter Rau
  • Y?ld?z Holding
  • VFI GmbH
  • AAK
  • Zeelandia
  • Puratos
  • Princes Group
  • HAS Group

    Shortening Market Types:

  • All Purpose Shortening
  • Emulsified Shortening
  • High Stability Shortening

    Shortening Market Applications:

  • Baking
  • Frying
  • Confectionery and Pastry
  • Other

    Scope of Reports:

  • First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.
  • The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.
  • Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Shortening is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shortening in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Shortening Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Shortening Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Shortening manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Shortening market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 122

    Joann Wilson
