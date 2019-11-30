Shortening Market Top Companies Sales, Price, Revenue, Share and Outlook 2019-2024

First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.

The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.

Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.

