SiC & GaN Power Devices Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

About SiC & GaN Power Devices:

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Key Players:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies LTD SiC & GaN Power Devices market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The SiC & GaN Power Devices has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Types:

GaN

SiC SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others Scope of the Report:

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

SiC & GaN Power Devices used in industry including Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use and Others. Report data showed that 34.05% of the SiC & GaN Power Devices market demand in Industrial Use, 28.76% in Consumer Electronics in 2016.

There are two kinds of SiC & GaN Power Devices, which are SiC and GaN Power Devices. SiC Power Devices is important in the SiC & GaN Power Devices, with a production revenue market share nearly 91.40% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SiC & GaN Power Devices industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of SiC & GaN Power Devices have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for SiC & GaN Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.8% over the next five years, will reach 1780 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the SiC & GaN Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.