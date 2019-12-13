 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Side Shaft Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Side Shaft

GlobalSide Shaft Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Side Shaft Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Side Shaft Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Side Shaft globally.

About Side Shaft:

The Side Shaft provides the dynamic connection between engine and driving wheels, transmitting power and allowing steering angles whilst accommodating suspension movements and isolating vibrations. Each side shaft has two constant velocity joints â a fixed joint at the wheel end and a plunging joint at the gearbox end, connected by an interconnecting shaft. Automotive Side Shafts play a vital role in the operation of any vehicle. It ensures optimum delivery of power to the wheels of the vehicle.

Side Shaft Market Manufactures:

  • GKN
  • NTN
  • Hyundai-wia
  • Nexteer
  • KOFCO
  • Wanxiang
  • Neapco
  • JTEKT
  • Guansheng

    Side Shaft Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Side Shaft Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Side Shaft Market Types:

  • Rear Side Shaft
  • Front Side Shaft

    Side Shaft Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    The Report provides in depth research of the Side Shaft Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Side Shaft Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Side Shaft Market Report:

  • Many international side shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive side shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive side shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.
  • In application, side shaft is wide and recently has acquired increasing significance in various fields of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Globally, the side shaft market is mainly driven by growing demand for passenger vehicle which accounts for nearly 85.76% of total downstream consumption of shafts used in automotive in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, side shafts production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of side shaft is estimated to be 245.8 Million Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Side Shaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 12900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Side Shaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Side Shaft product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Side Shaft, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Side Shaft in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Side Shaft competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Side Shaft breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Side Shaft market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Side Shaft sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

