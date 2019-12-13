Side Shaft Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

The Side Shaft provides the dynamic connection between engine and driving wheels, transmitting power and allowing steering angles whilst accommodating suspension movements and isolating vibrations. Each side shaft has two constant velocity joints â a fixed joint at the wheel end and a plunging joint at the gearbox end, connected by an interconnecting shaft. Automotive Side Shafts play a vital role in the operation of any vehicle. It ensures optimum delivery of power to the wheels of the vehicle.

GKN

NTN

Hyundai-wia

Nexteer

KOFCO

Wanxiang

Neapco

JTEKT

Guansheng

Rear Side Shaft

Side Shaft Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Many international side shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive side shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive side shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In application, side shaft is wide and recently has acquired increasing significance in various fields of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Globally, the side shaft market is mainly driven by growing demand for passenger vehicle which accounts for nearly 85.76% of total downstream consumption of shafts used in automotive in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, side shafts production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of side shaft is estimated to be 245.8 Million Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Side Shaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 12900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.