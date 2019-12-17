Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market size.

About Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2):

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than Î¼m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 Î¼m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Top Key Players of Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ

a.s.

Minasligas Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048435 Major Types covered in the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market report are:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume Major Applications covered in the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market report are:

Concrete

Refractory

Others Scope of Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market:

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The âsmokeâ leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2016, nearly 76.98% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

The worldwide market for Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.