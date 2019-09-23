Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market also studies the global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2):

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market by Manufactures:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ

a.s.

Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market Types:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market Applications:

Concrete

Refractory

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2016, nearly 76.98% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

The worldwide market for Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.