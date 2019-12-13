Silicon Metal Powder Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Silicon Metal Powder Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Silicon Metal Powder market size.

About Silicon Metal Powder:

Silicon metal powder, also known as industrial silicon powder, is silver gray or dark gray powder, with metal luster. Its high melting point, good heat resistance, high resistivity, is highly resistant to oxidation, known as the “Industrial MSG” indispensable basic raw material for many high-tech industries.

Top Key Players of Silicon Metal Powder Market:

H.C. Starck

Elkem

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon

Neoplant

Micron Metals

Zhongcheng Silicon

Minhang Silicon

Dadi Zelin Silicon

Yinfeng Silicon Products

Pengcheng Guangfu

Zhong Yu Jin Ming Silicon

Mingrui Siliocon

ABSCO

RW silicium

VestaSi

S+A Blackwell

Sanhui Naihuo

CNPC Powder

Anyang Yuda Silicon

Yafei Alloy

Jiuzhou Silicon

BAIDAO Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14009023 Major Types covered in the Silicon Metal Powder Market report are:

Metallurgical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Chemical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Others Major Applications covered in the Silicon Metal Powder Market report are:

Refractories and Powder Metallurgy Industry

Metallurgical Foundry Industry

Organic Silicon Chemical Industry

High-tech Fields

Others Scope of Silicon Metal Powder Market:

In 2015, the global Silicon Metal Powder market is led by China and Europe. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Silicon Metal Powder are concentrated in H.C. Starck, Elkem, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon, Neoplant, Micron Metals, Zhongcheng Silicon. Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon is the world leader, holding 12.27% production market share in 2015.

Silicon metal powder downstream is wide and recently silicon metal powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of refractories and powder metallurgy industry, metallurgical foundry industry, organic silicon chemical industry and others. Globally, the silicon metal powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for refractories and powder metallurgy industry which accounts for nearly 35% of total downstream consumption of silicon metal powder in global.

The worldwide market for Silicon Metal Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.