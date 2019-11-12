Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market 2019 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Global “Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market” 2019 Research Report covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate industry. Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices.

Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.

The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.

The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

