Silicon Nitride Powder Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Silicon Nitride Powder

GlobalSilicon Nitride Powder Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Silicon Nitride Powder Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Silicon Nitride Powder Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Silicon Nitride Powder globally.

About Silicon Nitride Powder:

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

Silicon Nitride Powder Market Manufactures:

  • UBE
  • AlzChem
  • Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials
  • H.C. Starck
  • Denka
  • Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material
  • VestaSi
  • Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics
  • Hongchen Technology
  • Combustion Synthesis

    Silicon Nitride Powder Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Silicon Nitride Powder Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Silicon Nitride Powder Market Types:

  • Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride
  • Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride
  • LED Grade Silicon Nitride

    Silicon Nitride Powder Market Applications:

  • Solar Energy Industry
  • Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components
  • LED Industry
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Silicon Nitride Powder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Silicon Nitride Powder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Silicon Nitride Powder Market Report:

  • The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1117.1 MT in 2012 to 1515.9 MT in 2016. In 2016, the global silicon nitride market is led by China; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 33.61% sales market share in 2016.
  • Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools. At present, the silicon nitride powder industry is a high degree of concentration of the industry. This is a technology-intensive industry. Top 4 has an absolute market share. Top 4 hold more than 80% market share. UBE, AlzChem, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials and H.C. Starck can produce all grades of silicon nitride powder. In the solar industry, the Chinese market is highly competitive. China is the worlds largest solar market. At present, the price of Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials photovoltaic grade silicon nitride powder is low. Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials hold Chinas absolute market share. AlzChem developed more rapidly. At present, AlzChem is Chinas second largest supplier.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023, the sale of silicon nitride is estimated to be 2067.7 MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 81 million US$ in 2024, from 72 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Silicon Nitride Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Nitride Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Nitride Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Nitride Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Silicon Nitride Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Silicon Nitride Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Silicon Nitride Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Nitride Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Silicon Nitride Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Silicon Nitride Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Silicon Nitride Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Silicon Nitride Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Silicon Nitride Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Silicon Nitride Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

