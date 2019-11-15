 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Silicon Powder Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Silicon Powder

Global Silicon Powder Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Silicon Powder Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Silicon Powder industry.

Geographically, Silicon Powder Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Silicon Powder including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Silicon Powder Market Repot:

  • Ferroglobe
  • Elkem(Blue Star)
  • Erdos Metallurgy
  • Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume
  • WINITOOR
  • All Minmetal International
  • East Lansing Technology
  • Wuhan Mewreach
  • Dow Corning
  • Finnfjord
  • Lixinyuan Microsilica
  • QingHai WuTong
  • Blue Star
  • Sichuan Langtian
  • RW Silicium GmbH
  • Wacker
  • CCMA
  • Fesil
  • Washington Mills
  • Jinyi Silicon Materials
  • Renhe
  • Elkon Products
  • Simcoa Operations
  • OFZ
  • a.s.
  • Minasligas

    About Silicon Powder:

    Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than Î¼m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 Î¼m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

    Silicon Powder Industry report begins with a basic Silicon Powder market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Silicon Powder Market Types:

  • Densified Silica Fume
  • Semi Densified Silica Fume
  • Undensified Silica Fume

    Silicon Powder Market Applications:

  • Concrete
  • Refractory
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Silicon Powder market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Silicon Powder?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Silicon Powder space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Silicon Powder?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Silicon Powder market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Silicon Powder opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Silicon Powder market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Silicon Powder market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The âsmokeâ leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.
  • The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT.
  • Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.
  • The worldwide market for Silicon Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Silicon Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Silicon Powder Market major leading market players in Silicon Powder industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Silicon Powder Industry report also includes Silicon Powder Upstream raw materials and Silicon Powder downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

