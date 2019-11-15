Silicon Powder Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

About Silicon Powder: Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than Î¼m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 Î¼m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The âsmokeâ leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT.

Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

The worldwide market for Silicon Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.