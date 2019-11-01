Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market 2019-2024: Market Overview, Development, Company Profile and Product Information

Global “Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent investments from 2019 till 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14056888

About Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent:

Antimicrobial action of silver comes from the chemical properties of its ionized form Ag+. Silver interrupts the bacteria cells ability to form the chemical bonds essential to its survival. These bonds produce the cells physical structure so when bacteria meets silver it literally falls apart. For this reason, silver-based antimicrobial agent is especially in demand in many applications.Silver-based antimicrobial agent has two forms: dispersion liquid and powder. Dispersion liquid antimicrobial agent mainly used in textile industry. In this report, both dispersion liquid and powder are counted.

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Key Players:

BASF

Microban

Toagosei

Sciessent

Milliken

Dow

Pure Bioscience

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Nafur Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Types:

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

Others Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Applications:

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Others

Table of Contents Scope of the Report:

According to the different carriers, silver-based antimicrobial agent can be classified into five types. BASF and Sciessent are major producers of silicate carrier types. Toagosei, Milliken and Nafur are major producers of phosphate carrier types. Thomson Research Associates and Addmaster are major producers of titanium dioxide carrier types. Ishizuka Glass Group and Sanitized are the major producers of glass carrier types.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silver-based antimicrobial agent was lower year by year from 55.9 USD/Kg in 2012 to 51.9 USD/Kg in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price may continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Silver-based antimicrobial agents have demonstrated the highest bactericidal activity. However, the high price limits the use of silver-based antimicrobial agents, which have side effect on the market size of silver-based antimicrobial agents. If the price of silver-based antimicrobial agents can continue to decline, silver-based antimicrobial agents can completely replace the cheap fungicides.

The worldwide market for Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.