Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market 2019-2024: Market Overview, Development, Company Profile and Product Information

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Silver-based

About Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent:

Antimicrobial action of silver comes from the chemical properties of its ionized form Ag+. Silver interrupts the bacteria cells ability to form the chemical bonds essential to its survival. These bonds produce the cells physical structure so when bacteria meets silver it literally falls apart. For this reason, silver-based antimicrobial agent is especially in demand in many applications.Silver-based antimicrobial agent has two forms: dispersion liquid and powder. Dispersion liquid antimicrobial agent mainly used in textile industry. In this report, both dispersion liquid and powder are counted.

Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Key Players:

  • BASF
  • Microban
  • Toagosei
  • Sciessent
  • Milliken
  • Dow
  • Pure Bioscience
  • Ishizuka Glass Group
  • Sanitized
  • Sinanen Zeomic
  • Addmaster
  • Koa Glass
  • Nafur

    Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Types:

  • Silicate Carriers
  • Phosphate Carriers
  • Titanium Dioxide Carriers
  • Glass Carriers
  • Others

    Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Applications:

  • Textile
  • Coating
  • Plastic
  • Cosmetic & Medical
  • Others
  • Table of Contents

    Scope of the Report:

  • According to the different carriers, silver-based antimicrobial agent can be classified into five types. BASF and Sciessent are major producers of silicate carrier types. Toagosei, Milliken and Nafur are major producers of phosphate carrier types. Thomson Research Associates and Addmaster are major producers of titanium dioxide carrier types. Ishizuka Glass Group and Sanitized are the major producers of glass carrier types.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silver-based antimicrobial agent was lower year by year from 55.9 USD/Kg in 2012 to 51.9 USD/Kg in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price may continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • Silver-based antimicrobial agents have demonstrated the highest bactericidal activity. However, the high price limits the use of silver-based antimicrobial agents, which have side effect on the market size of silver-based antimicrobial agents. If the price of silver-based antimicrobial agents can continue to decline, silver-based antimicrobial agents can completely replace the cheap fungicides.
  • The worldwide market for Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

    Number of Pages: 120

    1 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

