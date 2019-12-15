Silver Dressing Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global "Silver Dressing Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Silver Dressing Market for 2019-2024.

About Silver Dressing:

Silver dressings are a relatively new family of advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of infected wounds. A silver dressing is a wound dressing impregnated with ionic silver. The ionic silver is responsible for the anti-microbial activity against infection caused by bacteria.

Silver Dressing Market Manufactures:

3M

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

Laboratories Urgo

Acelity

Medline

Cardinal Health

Hollister Incorporated

PolyMem

Hartmann Group

McKesson

DermaRite Industries

Silver Dressing Market Types:

Silver Foam Dressing

Silver Alginate Wound Dressing

Silver Barrier Dressing Silver Dressing Market Applications:

Surgical Wounds

Burns Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Others

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp. Laboratories Urgo, Acelity, Medline, Cardinal Health and so on. Asia-Pacific revenue of Silver Dressing is about 96.36 Million USD in 2017.

In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 35.52 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 36.86% market share.

Japan is the second consumption regions of Silver Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.44% in 2017.

Silver Dressing used in industry including Surgical Wounds, Burns Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 40.08% of the Silver Dressing market demand in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

There are three kinds of Silver Dressing, which are including Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Alginate Wound Dressing and Silver Barrier Dressing. Silver Foam Dressing is important in the Silver Dressing, with a 34.72% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Silver Dressing industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of Silver Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Silver Dressing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.