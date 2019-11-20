Silver Dressing Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024

“Silver Dressing Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Silver Dressing Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Silver Dressing Market Report – Silver dressings are a relatively new family of advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of infected wounds. A silver dressing is a wound dressing impregnated with ionic silver. The ionic silver is responsible for the anti-microbial activity against infection caused by bacteria.
Global Silver Dressing market competition by top manufacturers
- 3M
- Smith & Nephew
- ConvaTec
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Coloplast Corp
- Laboratories Urgo
- Acelity
- Medline
- Cardinal Health
- Hollister Incorporated
- PolyMem
- Hartmann Group
- McKesson
- DermaRite Industries
- Derma Sciences
Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp. Laboratories Urgo, Acelity, Medline, Cardinal Health and so on. Asia-Pacific revenue of Silver Dressing is about 96.36 Million USD in 2017.
In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 35.52 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 36.86% market share.
Japan is the second consumption regions of Silver Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.44% in 2017.
Silver Dressing used in industry including Surgical Wounds, Burns Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 40.08% of the Silver Dressing market demand in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.
There are three kinds of Silver Dressing, which are including Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Alginate Wound Dressing and Silver Barrier Dressing. Silver Foam Dressing is important in the Silver Dressing, with a 34.72% revenue market share nearly in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Silver Dressing industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of Silver Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The worldwide market for Silver Dressing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Silver Dressing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
