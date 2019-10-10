Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Single Cylinder Diesel Engine industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A single cylinder diesel engine is a basic piston engine configuration of an internal combustion engine using diesel fule.

Some top manufacturers in Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market: –

Yanmar

Kubota

Kohler

Hatz

Greaves Cotton and many more Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Single Cylinder Diesel Engine industry is relativly not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The Shifeng and Changchai account for about 17.46% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of Single Cylinder Diesel Engine, also the leader in the whole Single Cylinder Diesel Engine industry.

China occupied 71.88% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Asia(Excluding China), which respectively account for around 15.08% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 59.87% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

The worldwide market for Single Cylinder Diesel Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.2% over the next five years, will reach 2860 million US$ in 2024, from 3280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Horizontal Single Cylinder Diesel Engine

Vertical Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agricultural Industry

Lawn & Garden

Power Industry