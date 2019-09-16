 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Size, Competition by Key Players, Suppliers, Business Tactics, Gross Margin by Applications Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Single-Phase Induction Motor

Global “Single-Phase Induction Motor Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Single-Phase Induction Motor Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Single-Phase Induction Motor Industry.

Single-Phase Induction Motor Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Single-Phase Induction Motor industry.

Know About Single-Phase Induction Motor Market: 

The Single-Phase Induction Motor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Single-Phase Induction Motor.

Top Key Manufacturers in Single-Phase Induction Motor Market:

  • ABB(Switzerland)
  • Baldor Electric Company (US)
  • A.O. Smith Corporation(US)
  • Allied Motion Technologies(US)
  • Franklin Electric(US)
  • General Electric Company (US)
  • HBD Industries(US)
  • Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)
  • Nidec Corporation (Japan)
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

    Regions Covered in the Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial Building
  • Agriculture
  • Transportation
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Shaded Pole
  • Split Phased
  • Capacitor Motors

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Single-Phase Induction Motor Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Single-Phase Induction Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-Phase Induction Motor Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Product
    4.3 Single-Phase Induction Motor Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor by Product
    6.3 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor by Product
    7.3 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Forecast
    12.5 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Single-Phase Induction Motor Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase Induction Motor Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
