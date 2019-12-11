Single-ply Roofing System Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demands, Key Players and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global “Single-ply Roofing System Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Single-ply Roofing System market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Single-ply Roofing System industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Single-ply Roofing System Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

The global Single-ply Roofing System market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Single-ply Roofing System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single-ply Roofing System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Single-ply Roofing System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Single-ply Roofing System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GAF

DuPont

Carlisle

Soprema Group

Renolit

Sika

CertainTeed

Oriental Yuhong

Owens Corning

TehnoNICOL

Atlas Roofing

Hongyuan Waterproof

Fosroc

CKS

Joaboa Technology

TAMKO Building Products

Bauder

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hangzhou Jinwu

Yuhong Waterproof

Polyglass

Yuwang Group

IKO Industries

Single-ply Roofing System Market Segment by Type

PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

EPDM (rubber)

TPO (thermoplastic)

Single-ply Roofing System Market Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential