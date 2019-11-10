 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ski Wax Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Regions Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

keyword_Global Ski Wax Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global “Ski Wax MarketResearch Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry. This report analyzes the research on size, share, supply, export, import, revenue, details and cost analysis, sourcing strategy, technology and market impact factor. The report also presents a detailed analysis of current and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. The report additionally explores the global Ski Wax market development pattern based on regional order. The overall market impact depends on many businesses producing individual products, their expertise, the income earned by each corporation, and the methods in progress.

About Ski Wax Market Report: Ski wax is a material applied to the bottom of snow runners, including skis, snowboards, and toboggans, to improve their coefficient of friction performance under varying snow conditions. The two main types of wax used on skis are glide waxes and grip waxes. They address kinetic frictionâto be minimized with a glide waxâand static frictionâto be achieved with a grip wax. Both types of wax are designed to be matched with the varying properties of snow, including crystal type and size, and moisture content of the snow surface, which vary with temperature and the temperature history of the snow. Glide wax is selected to minimize sliding friction for both alpine and cross-country skiing. Grip wax (also called “kick wax”) provides on-snow traction for cross-country skiers, as they stride forward using classic technique.

Top manufacturers/players: Hertel Wax, Swix, ZumWax, Demon, ONE-BALL, Maxiglide, Briko Maplus, Dakine, Fast Wax, Burton, Glide-on Wax, Holmenkol, Purl Wax, Datawax, Darent Wax, TOKO Wax & Care, Start Ski Wax, Rex, Nanox, Boardside Down Wax

Ski Wax Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Ski Wax Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Ski Wax Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Ski Wax Market Segment by Type:

  • Glide Waxes
  • Grip Waxes

    Ski Wax Market Segment by Applications:

  • Skis
  • Snowboards
  • Others

    Through the statistical analysis, the Ski Wax Market report depicts the global market of Ski Wax Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Ski Wax Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

     

    4 Global Ski Wax Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Ski Wax by Country

     

    6 Europe Ski Wax by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Ski Wax by Country

     

    8 South America Ski Wax by Country

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Ski Wax by Countries

     

    10 Global Ski Wax Market Segment by Type

     

    11 Global Ski Wax Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Ski Wax Market Forecast (2019-2024)

     

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

     

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    In the end, the Ski Wax Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Ski Wax Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Ski Wax Market covering all important parameters.

