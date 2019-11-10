Ski Wax Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Regions Analysis

About Ski Wax Market Report: Ski wax is a material applied to the bottom of snow runners, including skis, snowboards, and toboggans, to improve their coefficient of friction performance under varying snow conditions. The two main types of wax used on skis are glide waxes and grip waxes. They address kinetic frictionâto be minimized with a glide waxâand static frictionâto be achieved with a grip wax. Both types of wax are designed to be matched with the varying properties of snow, including crystal type and size, and moisture content of the snow surface, which vary with temperature and the temperature history of the snow. Glide wax is selected to minimize sliding friction for both alpine and cross-country skiing. Grip wax (also called “kick wax”) provides on-snow traction for cross-country skiers, as they stride forward using classic technique.

Top manufacturers/players: Hertel Wax, Swix, ZumWax, Demon, ONE-BALL, Maxiglide, Briko Maplus, Dakine, Fast Wax, Burton, Glide-on Wax, Holmenkol, Purl Wax, Datawax, Darent Wax, TOKO Wax & Care, Start Ski Wax, Rex, Nanox, Boardside Down Wax

Ski Wax Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Ski Wax Market Segment by Type:

Glide Waxes

Grip Waxes Ski Wax Market Segment by Applications:

Skis

Snowboards