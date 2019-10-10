Ski Wax Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

About Ski Wax:

Ski wax is a material applied to the bottom of snow runners, including skis, snowboards, and toboggans, to improve their coefficient of friction performance under varying snow conditions. The two main types of wax used on skis are glide waxes and grip waxes. They address kinetic frictionto be minimized with a glide waxand static frictionto be achieved with a grip wax. Both types of wax are designed to be matched with the varying properties of snow, including crystal type and size, and moisture content of the snow surface, which vary with temperature and the temperature history of the snow. Glide wax is selected to minimize sliding friction for both alpine and cross-country skiing. Grip wax (also called kick wax) provides on-snow traction for cross-country skiers, as they stride forward using classic technique.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Hertel Wax

Swix

ZumWax

Demon

ONE-BALL

Maxiglide

Briko Maplus

Dakine

Fast Wax

Burton

Glide-on Wax

Holmenkol

Purl Wax

Datawax

Darent Wax

TOKO Wax & Care

Start Ski Wax

Rex

Nanox

Ski Wax Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Ski Wax Market Types:

Glide Waxes

Grip Waxes Ski Wax Market Applications:

Skis

Snowboards

Ski Wax Market Applications:

