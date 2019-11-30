Slack Wax Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

IRPC

Pertamina

H&R Gruppe

American Refining Group

Iranol Oil

Thai Oil

CNPC

Slack Wax LMO

Slack Wax MMO

Candle

Particle Board & MDF

Polishing

Slack wax is a concentrated industry with leading petrochemical companies take the major share. In global market, Exxon Mobil, Shell, CNPC, Iranol Oil, Pertamina and the global leading players. Europe, Southeast Asia, Iran and China are the major production bases of slack wax. The slack wax produced in Russia is also considerable, while most of its products are exported to Eastern European countries for paraffin refining. In addition, Indonesia and Middle East are expanding their business to supply slack wax for global market.

The worldwide market for Slack Wax is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Slack Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.