SLAM Robots Market 2019-2024 by Application/End Users, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

SLAM Robots

Global “SLAM Robots Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The SLAM Robots Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of SLAM Robots:

This report studies the SLAM Robots market, Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place. The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.

SLAM Robots Market Manufactures: 

  • Swisslog (KUKA)
  • Omron Adept
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • Vecna
  • Mobile Industrial Robots
  • SMP Robotics
  • Aethon
  • Locus Robotics
  • Fetch Robotics
  • Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
  • Amazon Robotics

  • Major Classification:

  • Industrial Robots
  • Service Robots

    Major Applications:

  • Hospitals and Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Logistics and Warehouse
  • Military
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The key players are Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Amazon Robotics and so on. Among them, Swisslog (KUKA) and Omron Adept are the leader of SLAM Robots market.
  • SLAM Robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robotsâ performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots. Soon, the most economically attractive and advantageous use for the SLAM robots will be seen in the tailor-made tasks based in the reality of our increasingly robotized global environment and its emerging brand-new markets.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • The worldwide market for SLAM Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.6% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the SLAM Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe SLAM Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SLAM Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SLAM Robots in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the SLAM Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the SLAM Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, SLAM Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SLAM Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    TOC of Global SLAM Robots Market

    1 SLAM Robots Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of SLAM Robots by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global SLAM Robots Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global SLAM Robots Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global SLAM Robots Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 SLAM Robots Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 SLAM Robots Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global SLAM Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

