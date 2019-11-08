Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

The global “Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market Report – Sleeve gastrectomy is the surgical weight loss procedure, in which about 15% of the stomach size is reduced resulting in low appetite for patients. Based on product, the market is segmented into tissue closure devices, and dissection and positioning devices.

Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices market competition by top manufacturers

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Silex Medical

Baxter

MID

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments

Dextera Surgical

Grena

This report focuses on the Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Tissue closure devices are gaining popularity because they are used for other surgeries apart from the sleeve gastrectomy procedures. Silex Medical is one of the vendors focusing on the production of reusable surgical staplers for laparoscopic procedures. Surgical staplers, hemostasis devices, precision devices, and tissue sealants are some of the tissue closure devices used in the sleeve gastrectomy procedure.A large number of patients rely on hospitals because they engage closely with many suppliers, reimbursement authorities, and government organizations. The number of bariatric surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics is increasing and this will in turn drive the sales of sleeve gastrectomy devices.The worldwide market for Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Tissue Closure Devices

Dissection and Positioning Devices

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals and Clinics

ASCs and Obesity Centers

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tissue Closure Devices

1.2.2 Dissection and Positioning Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.2 ASCs and Obesity Centers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Medtronic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Medtronic Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Silex Medical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Silex Medical Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Baxter

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Baxter Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MID

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MID Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

