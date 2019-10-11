Sleeve Label Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

Global Sleeve Label Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Sleeve Label Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Sleeve Label industry. Sleeve Label Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Labels are made of different types of material, such as cloth, film, paper, and plastic and have different features, such as in-mold and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Sleeve labels hold a minimal percentage in the global label market, but because of their various advantages, such as 360-degree coverage, we expect the sleeve label market to grow rapidly.

Key Players Analysis: Sleeve Label market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Avery Dennison

Bemis

CCL Industries

Clondalkin

Constantia Flexibles and many more Scope of the Sleeve Label Report:

This report focuses on the Sleeve Label in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The heat shrink label segment will continue its dominance in the sleeve label market during the forecast period and will occupy more than 82% of the overall market share. Heat shrink sleeve labels have extreme shrinkage properties and are suitable for all shapes of products. They are cheap and provide high-quality graphics, which has increased their demand. Moreover, they have premium print quality and innovative and aesthetic appeal which improves the appearance of consumer goods. The growing demand for these labels among beverage manufacturers owing to their tamper-resistant and superior protective properties will significantly contribute to the growth of sleeve labels market during the forecast period.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market by 2023 and is expected to account for more than 40% of the total market revenue. Factors such as the development of a healthy economic activity and increase in the production of consumer goods in countries such as China and India have surged the demand for sleeve labels in the region. Moreover, the rising population in many APAC countries is also increasing the demand for packaged foods, beverages, and personal care products, resulting in a subsequent increase in the demand for sleeve labels during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Sleeve Label is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Sleeve Label Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Heat Shrink Label

Stretch Label

ROSO Label

RF Sleeve Label

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Commodities

Home and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals