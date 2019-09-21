Sliding and Folding Door Hardware Market 2019 Offers Newest Market Data by Size, Market Future Trends, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate by Types and Applications Forecast till 2025

Global “Sliding and Folding Door Hardware Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Sliding and Folding Door Hardware market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Sliding and Folding Door Hardware Market:

Sliding and Folding Door Hardware need to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.

The global Sliding and Folding Door Hardware market was 2000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2750 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Sliding and Folding Door Hardware Market:

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

DORMA

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products

HAUTAU

Eclisse

Coburn

Centor

Ironmongery Direct

Portman Doors

Barrier Components

SDS London

Brio

Hettich

Rothley

Regions Covered in the Sliding and Folding Door Hardware Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Wood Sliding and Folding Door Hardware

Glass Sliding and Folding Door Hardware

Aluminum/Metal Sliding and Folding Door Hardware