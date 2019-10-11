Slitting Rewinding Machine Market 2019-2024: Key Vendor Landscape by Regional Output, Demand By Countries & Future Growth

The report shows positive growth in “Slitting Rewinding Machine Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Slitting Rewinding Machine industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Slitting Rewinding Machine Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Machines are machines for paper, plastic films, aluminum foil and flexible laminates. These Slitting Rewinding Machines are broadly categorized as converting machines and are used by manufacturers of Flexible packaging material in conjunction with Rotogravure/ Flexographic printing and Lamination equipment for the production of laminated reels and pouches.

The slitting rewinding machines are dominated by few European players like Atlas Converting Equipment, Kampf, ASHE Converting Equipment, GOEBEL IMS, Euromac, Pasquato, Universal Converting Equipment, Parkland International, SOMA Engineering, Varga-Flexo, Temac and Grafotronic etc. These players are mainly from Europe and have manufacturing bases located in UK, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic and Hungary. There are also several players from United States, Japan, China, Turkey and Taiwan, like Parkinson Technologies, HCI, Revomac, Toshin, Kingsun Machinery and Kunshan Furi Precision Machinery; these players sell few slitting rewinding machines to Russian market through agent and distributors.

The high-end products are mainly from the Europen players like Atlas Converting Equipment, Kampf, GOEBEL IMS and ASHE Converting Equipment; While the other players are mainly supplying the low-end products.

The worldwide market for Slitting Rewinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Less than 1000mm Web Width

1000-2000 mm Web Width

Above 2000 mm Web Width Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Plastic Film

Paper

Foils