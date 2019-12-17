 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Small Caliber Ammunition

GlobalSmall Caliber Ammunition Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Small Caliber Ammunition market size.

About Small Caliber Ammunition:

Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below. Conventional small caliber ammunition in production and deployment consists of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, .300 WinMag and .50 caliber.

Top Key Players of Small Caliber Ammunition Market:

  • Orbital Atk
  • Vista Outdoors
  • Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)
  • FN Herstal
  • Nammo As
  • Rosoboronexport
  • CBC Ammo Group
  • IMI (Israel Military Industries)
  • BAE Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Nexter
  • Denel Soc Ltd (Denel Pmp)
  • Remington Outdoor Company
  • Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)
  • Australian Munitions
  • Liberty Ammunition
  • Poongsan Defense
  • China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)
  • CSGC

    Major Types covered in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market report are:

  • 5.56mm Caliber
  • 7.62mm Caliber
  • 9 mm Caliber
  • 12.7 mm Caliber

    Major Applications covered in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market report are:

  • Military
  • Law Enforcement
  • Civilian

    Scope of Small Caliber Ammunition Market:

  • Global small caliber ammunition production volume from 11890 million rounds in 2011 increased to 12900 million rounds in 2015. We predicted that the global small caliber ammunition production volume will increase to 15390 million rounds in 2022; annual increase rate is 2.40% from 2017 to 2022.
  • Because small caliber ammunition is a kind of weapons, so its marketing channels are different from the general products. The deal between the manufacturers and consumers are supervised by each government. So there are few agents in this industry, exclude black market.
  • The major raw material for small caliber ammunition is copper, aluminum, gunpowder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of small caliber ammunition industry.
  • According to the different caliber, small caliber ammunition can be divided into four major types, namely 5.56 mm caliber, 7.62 mm caliber, 9 mm caliber and 12.7 mm caliber. The biggest of consumption of small caliber ammunition is 5.56 mm caliber product, is 7400 million rounds, accounts for about 57.22% in 2015.
  • Small arms ammunition will be available in its present form for the foreseeable future. Its function will continue to be to propel a projectile over a distance to strike a target. Variations in the material and design of this ammunition will be in response to the specific needs of the many groups of small arms users.
  • The worldwide market for Small Caliber Ammunition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Small Caliber Ammunition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Small Caliber Ammunition product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Small Caliber Ammunition, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Small Caliber Ammunition in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Small Caliber Ammunition competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Small Caliber Ammunition breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Small Caliber Ammunition market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Small Caliber Ammunition sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report pages: 139

    1 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Small Caliber Ammunition by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Small Caliber Ammunition Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Small Caliber Ammunition Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Small Caliber Ammunition Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Small Caliber Ammunition Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
