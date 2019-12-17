Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

About Small Caliber Ammunition:

Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below. Conventional small caliber ammunition in production and deployment consists of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, .300 WinMag and .50 caliber.

Top Key Players of Small Caliber Ammunition Market:

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

FN Herstal

Nammo As

Rosoboronexport

CBC Ammo Group

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Nexter

Denel Soc Ltd (Denel Pmp)

Remington Outdoor Company

Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

Australian Munitions

Liberty Ammunition

Poongsan Defense

China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

Major Types covered in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market report are:

5.56mm Caliber

7.62mm Caliber

9 mm Caliber

12.7 mm Caliber Major Applications covered in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market report are:

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian Scope of Small Caliber Ammunition Market:

Global small caliber ammunition production volume from 11890 million rounds in 2011 increased to 12900 million rounds in 2015. We predicted that the global small caliber ammunition production volume will increase to 15390 million rounds in 2022; annual increase rate is 2.40% from 2017 to 2022.

Because small caliber ammunition is a kind of weapons, so its marketing channels are different from the general products. The deal between the manufacturers and consumers are supervised by each government. So there are few agents in this industry, exclude black market.

The major raw material for small caliber ammunition is copper, aluminum, gunpowder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of small caliber ammunition industry.

According to the different caliber, small caliber ammunition can be divided into four major types, namely 5.56 mm caliber, 7.62 mm caliber, 9 mm caliber and 12.7 mm caliber. The biggest of consumption of small caliber ammunition is 5.56 mm caliber product, is 7400 million rounds, accounts for about 57.22% in 2015.

Small arms ammunition will be available in its present form for the foreseeable future. Its function will continue to be to propel a projectile over a distance to strike a target. Variations in the material and design of this ammunition will be in response to the specific needs of the many groups of small arms users.

The worldwide market for Small Caliber Ammunition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.