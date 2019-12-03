Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Small diesel engine (non-road) is one kind of diesel engines (also known as compression-ignition engine) with low power. A diesel engine is an internal combustion engine which uses the heat of compression to initiate ignition and burn the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber. A small diesel engine (non-road) is the general term for a wide range of internal combustion engines used to power lawn mowers, generators, concrete mixers and many other machines that require independent power sources and are not used on the road.The research group, after months of survey obtains the following conclusions: 1. Market size
The industry development on diesel engines has been limited through national industrial policies and environmental standards in terms of high energy consumption and serious pollution.
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) industry has maintained slow growth in recent years.
For the previous five years, the global consumption of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) has maintained 2.18% compound average growth rate. And in the subsequent five years, the market size will not be affected too much. 2. Price
Today, the price of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) is lower than past years. The reason for this downward trend of price is the development of technology and the price fluctuations of raw materials. In future, the price would go down continuously.3. Players
Most of the Industries faced barrier to enter into the field and low profit margin, as a result, there are few manufacturing enterprises. And the majority plants have been located to China. China is the worlds largest producer, and China production accounts for over 60% of the world.
Most Japanese, European and American companies have long history and world leading technology.4. Technology
With technology, there is much room for improvement. And the technical improvements are the core of development of the industry. More energy-efficient and environment friendly are directions of development.
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
