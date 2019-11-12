Small Drones Market Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export and Forecast Report 2019-2024

Report Title: 2019-2024 Global and Regional Small Drones Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The report provides the forecast of Small Drones Market for the next five years. The Small Drones market report contains industry top manufacturers discussion based on the company's profiles, financial analysis, overview, market revenue, and opportunities by geographical regions.

This research consists of market segmentation by Types, Application and Small Drones market division based on geographical regions. Regional Analysis Covers: USA, Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, South America, South Africa, Others.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (SUAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have a significant role in the defense as well as commercial sectors. SUAVs are commonly termed as small drones and are being increasingly used for border surveillance. They are also used in various commercial applications such as monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery. Thus, the increasing use of small drones in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the small drones market.

The Small Drones market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

Small Drones Market by Top Manufacturers:

Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Aerovironment, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Aeronautics, Thales, DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, Textron, Raytheon, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Saab, Microdrones

By Type

Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, Hybrid/Transitional Drones

By Application

Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security, Consumer

By Mtow

<5 Kilograms, 5â25 Kilograms, 25â150 Kilograms

By Power Source

Lithium-Ion, Solar Cell, Fuel Cell, Hybrid Cell

By Cameras

High-Resolution Cameras, Multispectral Cameras, Hyperspectral Cameras, Thermal Cameras, EO/IR Cameras

