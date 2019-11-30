Small Hydro Power Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

November 30, 2019

Small Hydro Power

Global "Small Hydro Power Market" report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years.

The Small Hydro Power Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

About of Small Hydro Power:

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation.

    Scope of Report:

  • The globally installed SHP capacity is estimated at 80 GW in 2017, with an average growth rate of 3 percent from 2013. In the coming years, the market will reach 90 GW in 2023 with CAGR about 2.12%.
  • SHP represents approximately 1.9 per cent of the worldâs total power capacity, 7 per cent of the total renewable energy capacity and 6.5 percent (< 10 MW) of the total hydropower capacity (including pumped storage). As one of the worldâs most important renewable energy sources, SHP is fifth in development, with large hydropower having the highest installed capacity to date, followed by wind and solar power.
  • China continues to dominate the SHP landscape. Fifty-one percent of the worldâs total installed capacity (definition of below 10 MW) is located in China. It has more than 3 times the SHP installed capacity of Italy, Japan, Norway and the United States combined.
  • Largely due to the dominance of China in SHP, Asia has the highest share of installed SHP capacity, with 51919 MW, constituting approximately 65 percent of the total share. Oceania, on the other hand, has the lowest share, with less than 1 percent of the total global installed SHP capacity. The Latin America and Africa have the fourth and fifth-highest installed capacity and potential of all five regions. SHP in Africa can be characterized as having a relatively low level of installed capacity but with considerable potential for development.
  • Together, the top five countriesâChina, Italy, Japan, Norway and the USA account for 67 per cent of the worldâs total installed capacity.
  • The worldwide market for Small Hydro Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Small Hydro Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

