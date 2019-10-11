 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Small Hydro Power Market Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Material, Distribution Channel Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Small

Small Hydro Power Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Small Hydro Power market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Small Hydro Power market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation.

Small Hydro Power market competition by top manufacturers

  • China
  • United States
  • Japan
  • Italy
  • Norway and many more

    Scope of Small Hydro Power Report:

  • The globally installed SHP capacity is estimated at 80 GW in 2017, with an average growth rate of 3 percent from 2013. In the coming years, the market will reach 90 GW in 2023 with CAGR about 2.12%.SHP represents approximately 1.9 per cent of the worlds total power capacity, 7 per cent of the total renewable energy capacity and 6.5 percent (< 10 MW) of the total hydropower capacity (including pumped storage). As one of the worlds most important renewable energy sources, SHP is fifth in development, with large hydropower having the highest installed capacity to date, followed by wind and solar power.China continues to dominate the SHP landscape. Fifty-one percent of the worlds total installed capacity (definition of below 10 MW) is located in China. It has more than 3 times the SHP installed capacity of Italy, Japan, Norway and the United States combined.Largely due to the dominance of China in SHP, Asia has the highest share of installed SHP capacity, with 51919 MW, constituting approximately 65 percent of the total share. Oceania, on the other hand, has the lowest share, with less than 1 percent of the total global installed SHP capacity. The Latin America and Africa have the fourth and fifth-highest installed capacity and potential of all five regions. SHP in Africa can be characterized as having a relatively low level of installed capacity but with considerable potential for development.Together, the top five countriesChina, Italy, Japan, Norway and the USA account for 67 per cent of the worlds total installed capacity. The worldwide market for Small Hydro Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Small Hydro Power Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Small hydro (1 MW  10 MW)
  • Mini hydro (100 kW  1 MW)
  • Micro hydro (5 kW  100 kW)
  • Others

    Small Hydro Power Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Farm
  • Ranch
  • Village
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Small Hydro Power Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Small Hydro Power Market Research Offers:

    • Small Hydro Power Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Small Hydro Power market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Small Hydro Power market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Small Hydro Power industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Small Hydro Power Industry.
    • Small Hydro Power Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

