Small Molecular API Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Global “Small Molecular API Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Small Molecular API Market. The Small Molecular API Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

A small molecule is a low molecular weight (< 900 daltons) organic compound that may regulate a biological process, with a size on the order of 1 nm. Most drugs are small molecules. Larger structures such as nucleic acids and proteins, and many polysaccharides are not small molecules, although their constituent monomers (ribo- or deoxyribonucleotides, amino acids, and monosaccharides, respectively) are often considered small molecules. Small molecules may be used as research tools to probe biological function as well as leads in the development of new therapeutic agents. Some can inhibit a specific function of a protein or disrupt proteinâprotein interactions.Globally North America is the largest market for small molecule API. Europe is the second-largest market for small molecule API. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for small molecule API.In 2018, the global Small Molecular API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Albemarle Corporation

Allergan Plc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex Corporation

Dr. Reddyâs Laboratories Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Lonza

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Siegfried AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Diabetes

Immunological Disorders

Synthetic/Chemical API