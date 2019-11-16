Small UAV Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

“Small UAV Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Small UAV Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Small UAV Market Report – Small UAVs are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small UAVs can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small UAVs are either electric-powered or solar-powered. Some of them are also powered by fuel, which are mostly used for defense applications.

DJI

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

AeroVironment

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

SAAB

Thales

Aeronautics Limited

Aeyron Labs

Aibotrix

Prox Dynamics





The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Small UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,The Americas to be the largest market for small UAVs during the forecast period. In this region, the US is the largest operator of UAVs owing to its widespread application in the military and defense sectors. The small UAV market in the South American region is also witnessing a strong growth owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources. The augmented utilization of small UAVs by various governments in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.,The worldwide market for Small UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,

Helicopters

Multi-Rotors

Quadcopters