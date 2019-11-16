Small UAV Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

“Small UAV Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Small UAV Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Small UAV Market Report – Small UAVs are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small UAVs can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small UAVs are either electric-powered or solar-powered. Some of them are also powered by fuel, which are mostly used for defense applications.
Global Small UAV market competition by top manufacturers
- DJI
- Lockheed Martin
- BAE Systems
- AeroVironment
- Elbit Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- SAAB
- Thales
- Aeronautics Limited
- Aeyron Labs
- Aibotrix
- Prox Dynamics
-
The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Small UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,The Americas to be the largest market for small UAVs during the forecast period. In this region, the US is the largest operator of UAVs owing to its widespread application in the military and defense sectors. The small UAV market in the South American region is also witnessing a strong growth owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources. The augmented utilization of small UAVs by various governments in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.,The worldwide market for Small UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Defense
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Small UAV Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Small UAV Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Small UAV Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Small UAV Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Small UAV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Small UAV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Small UAV Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Small UAV Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Small UAV Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Small UAV by Country
5.1 North America Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Small UAV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Small UAV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Small UAV by Country
8.1 South America Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Small UAV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Small UAV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Small UAV by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Small UAV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Small UAV Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Small UAV Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Small UAV Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Small UAV Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Small UAV Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Small UAV Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Small UAV Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Small UAV Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Small UAV Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Small UAV Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
