Smart Cards Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

During 2017, the contact-based segment accounted for the major shares of the smart cards market. The high adoption of contact-based smart cards for access controls and identification will be the major factor contributing to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the smart cards market size and share.

The telecom industry will be the major end-user segment to the smart cards market until 2023. The increasing demand for cellular phone connections drives the segmentâs growth in this global market. The demand for smartcards is directly connected with the demand for smartphones and tablets as these cards are integrated within the devices.

The global Smart Cards market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Contact-Based

Contactless

Telecom

Government

BFSI

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Cards Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Cards Market Size

2.2 Smart Cards Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Cards Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Cards Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Smart Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Cards Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Smart Cards Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Smart Cards Production by Type

6.2 Global Smart Cards Revenue by Type

6.3 Smart Cards Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Smart Cards Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

