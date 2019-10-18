Smart Contact Lenses Market includes Size, Sales, Value, Market Share and Development Plans 2019-2024

Global "Smart Contact Lenses Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Smart Contact Lenses

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

Smart Contact Lenses Market Types:
Disposable Type
Frequent Replacement Type

Smart Contact Lenses Applications:
Medical Field
Military Field
Social Entertainment

