Smart Contact Lenses Market Report Offers Major Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast to 2024

Smart Contact Lenses Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Smart Contact Lenses industry.

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

Sensimed AG

Google

Samsung and many more

The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the smart contact lenses raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of Competitiveness, energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of smart contact lenses.

There are companies focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and develop new products. But the high skills requirement may cause the study futile.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the smart contact lenses raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of Competitiveness, energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of smart contact lenses.

There are companies focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and develop new products. But the high skills requirement may cause the study futile.

The worldwide market for Smart Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 67.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Disposable Type

Frequent Replacement Type Market Segment by Applications:

Medical Field

Military Field

Social Entertainment