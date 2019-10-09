 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Smart Contact Lenses Market Report Offers Major Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast to 2024

October 9, 2019

Smart

Global Smart Contact Lenses Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Smart Contact Lenses Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Smart Contact Lenses industry. Smart Contact Lenses Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Smart Contact Lenses market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Market Segment by Manufacturers
  • this report covers
  • Sensimed AG
  • Google
  • Samsung and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the smart contact lenses raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of Competitiveness, energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of smart contact lenses.
  • There are companies focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and develop new products. But the high skills requirement may cause the study futile.
  • The worldwide market for Smart Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 67.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Disposable Type
  • Frequent Replacement Type

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Medical Field
  • Military Field
  • Social Entertainment
  • Others

    Smart Contact Lenses Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Smart Contact Lenses market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Smart Contact Lenses Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Smart Contact Lenses Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Smart Contact Lenses Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Smart Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Smart Contact Lenses Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Smart Contact Lenses Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

