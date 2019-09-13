 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Smart Drone Services Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Smart Drone Services

Global “Smart Drone Services Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Smart Drone Services industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Smart Drone Services market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Smart Drone Services:

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Smart Drone Services capacity, production, value, price and market share of Smart Drone Services in global market.

Smart Drone Services Market Manufactures:

  • DJI
  • Parrot
  • 3D Robotics
  • Intel (AscTec)
  • Xaircraft
  • Microdrones
  • AeroVironment
  • Yamaha
  • Draganflyer

  • Smart Drone Services Market Types:

  • Micro Drones
  • Mini Drones
  • Other Drones

    Smart Drone Services Market Applications:

  • Delivery Drones
  • Agriculture Monitoring
  • Oil and Gas
  • Law Enforcement
  • Disaster Management
  • Entertainment
  • Media
  • and Mapping
  • Networking for Remote Areas
  • Environmental Drones
  • Real Estate &Construction
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Smart Drone Services capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Smart Drone Services manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Smart Drone Services industry concentration is relative high; there are many producers in this market, but DJI only take above 60% market share.
  • DJI focus on micro and mini products, its product mark a strong growth rate, even there are more and more new players entered into this market. Its market leadership is relatively stable due to the product performance and incomparable prices. The many other players have to adjust their market strategy, such as focus only one or two applications, or for the large and professional products.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 32%, followed by Europe with 30%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 73%.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • The worldwide market for Smart Drone Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 1740 million US$ in 2024, from 1110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Smart Drone Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    TOC of Smart Drone Services Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Smart Drone Services Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Smart Drone Services Production

    2.2 Smart Drone Services Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Smart Drone Services Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Smart Drone Services Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Smart Drone Services Revenue by Type

    6.3 Smart Drone Services Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Smart Drone Services Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Smart Drone Services Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Smart Drone Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Drone Services

    8.3 Smart Drone Services Product Description

    Continued..

