Smart Fabrics Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

About Smart Fabrics Market:

Electronic textiles, also known as smart garments, smart clothing, smart textiles, or smart fabrics, are fabrics that enable digital components such as a battery and a light (including small computers), and electronics to be embedded in them. Smart textiles are fabrics that have been developed with new technologies that provide added value to the wearer.

This report studies the global market size of Smart Fabrics, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Global Smart Fabrics Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Resil Chemicals

Pluss

Mahle

SRF

Reliance Industries

Sterilite Optical Technologies

Aditya Birla

Century Enka

Smart Fabrics Market Report Segment by Types:

First Generation Product

Second Generation Product

Third Generation Product

Smart Fabrics Market Report Segmented by Application:

Fashion Entertainment

physical Fitness

Medical

Transportation

Military

Construction