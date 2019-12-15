Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter), is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Flonidan

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Apator Group

ZENNER

Diehl Metering

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

EDMI

MeterSit

Goldcard

Innover

Viewshine

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Types:

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) field.

The worldwide market for Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million US$ in 2024, from 2400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.