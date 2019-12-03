Smart Grid Communications Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities And Forecast To 2019-2023

Smart Grid Communications market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.67% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Smart Grid Communications market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The increasing government initiatives will drive the smart grid communications market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing government initiatives will further increase the deployment of smart grid technologies. Several countries have been viewing smart grid technology as a strategic infrastructural investment to aid the achievement of long-term economic prosperity and carbon emission reduction targets. Such initiatives will further boost the smart grid communications market growth during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the smart grid communications market will register a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Smart Grid Communications:

ABB

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric