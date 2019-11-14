Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

The global “Smart Irrigation Controllers Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report – There are different types of Smart Irrigation Controller, which take the guesswork out of scheduling irrigation system. These controllers use weather data and sensors to automatically adjust irrigation schedule to environmental changes. Smart Irrigation Controller includes Weather-based Controllers and Sensor-based Controllers in this report.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market competition by top manufacturers

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the United States. United States sales value accounted for more than 60.67% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Toro is the leading manufacturer in North America Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.37%.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Smart Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Weather-based Controllers

1.2.2 Sensor-based Controllers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Farms

1.3.2 Orchard

1.3.3 Greenhouses

1.3.4 Sports Grounds

1.3.5 Turfs & Landscapes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rain Bird Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 The Toro Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hunter Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Netafim

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Baseline Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Calsense

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Galcon

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Rachio Inc.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Weathermatic

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers by Country

5.1 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

