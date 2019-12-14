Smart Irrigation Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Global “Smart Irrigation Market” report 2020 focuses on the Smart Irrigation industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Smart Irrigation market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Smart Irrigation market resulting from previous records. Smart Irrigation market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Smart Irrigation Market:

The integration of âsmartâ technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

The global Smart Irrigation market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Irrigation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Irrigation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Smart Irrigation Market Covers Following Key Players:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Irrigation:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Smart Irrigation in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Smart Irrigation Market by Types:

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems

Smart Irrigation Market by Applications:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

The Study Objectives of Smart Irrigation Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Irrigation status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Irrigation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Irrigation Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Market Size

2.2 Smart Irrigation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Irrigation Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Irrigation Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Irrigation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Smart Irrigation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Irrigation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Production by Regions

5 Smart Irrigation Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Smart Irrigation Production by Type

6.2 Global Smart Irrigation Revenue by Type

6.3 Smart Irrigation Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Smart Irrigation Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

